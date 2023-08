Blanco recorded two stolen bases and a run scored in Friday's 12-8 win over the Cardinals.

Blanco ran for Nelson Velazquez in the eighth inning. Velazquez got aboard on a single and Blanco stole second and third before scoring on a Matt Duffy single. While he has just 86 plate appearances over 38 games, Blanco has racked up 14 steals, six doubles, four triples, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored. He could see more action in right field while Drew Waters is on the bereavement list.