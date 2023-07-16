Blanco went 1-for-2 with one RBI and a stolen base in a 4-2 loss to the Rays in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Blanco was on the bench in the afternoon game before getting the start in right field for the nightcap. He picked up his sixth steal of the year but was also caught stealing for the third time. Blanco remains in a part-time role while batting .188 with three RBI, four runs scored, three doubles and two triples over 52 plate appearances. The limited playing time nullifies most of the benefit of his speed from a fantasy perspective.