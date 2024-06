Blanco stole a base as a pinch runner in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins.

The steal was Blanco's 15th of the year and his fourth over 11 contests in June. The outfielder remains confined to a bench role, and he's gone just 3-for-19 with one walk and six strikeouts this month. For the year, he's slashing .236/.291/.319 with one home run, four RBI and 18 runs scored over 80 plate appearances while seeing action in 46 contests.