Blanco went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Mariners.

Blanco has gone 4-for-13 with four steals and two RBI over his last 10 contests. The speedster is now 16-for-21 on the basepaths this season while batting .250 with a .752 OPS across 102 plate appearances. He continues to operate as a fourth outfielder for the Royals, with MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel and Drew Waters getting the majority of the playing time.