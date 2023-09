Blanco went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Blanco's role remains fairly limited -- he'd logged just six at-bats over his previous four games. The outfielder has been a speed threat when he can get into games, with 18 steals on 23 attempts this season, and a .313 on-base percentage is passable for a player in a reserve role. He's added a home run, 16 RBI and 13 runs scored over 113 plate appearances.