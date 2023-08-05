Blanco went 1-for-3 with three RBI and three stolen bases in Friday's 7-5 win over the Phillies.

Blanco lined a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning and plated another run in the eighth. He's up to 12 steals this season, four of which have come over his last four games. The outfielder is slashing .246/.297/.420 with 11 RBI, 10 runs scored, six doubles and three triples through 75 plate appearances. Drew Waters (undisclosed) was scratched from Friday's game, and Blanco would seem most likely to benefit if his fellow outfielder misses more time.