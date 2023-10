Blanco went 3-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, two runs scored and two steals in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Yankees.

Blanco contributed across the board in his return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the two games prior. Sunday's game marked his sixth multi-steal effort of the campaign and he concluded the season with 24 stolen bases in 68 games. In that span, the rookie outfielder slashed .258/.324/.452 with three home runs, 19 runs and 18 RBI in a part-time role.