Blanco went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two steals in Tuesday's 11-10 victory over the White Sox.

Blanco hasn't done much at the plate, going 4-for-20 (.200) in his last nine games, though he now has five stolen bases in that span. On the year, he's slashing .239/.314/.422 with two homers, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored while swiping 20 bases. The 30-year-old outfielder has primarily filled a bench role for the Royals, though he could be a source of speed in deeper fantasy leagues down the stretch.