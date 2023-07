Waters went 2-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Waters tripled his first time up and then crushed a mammoth 465-foot home run in the fourth to extend the Royals' lead. He enjoyed a productive series back from the all-star break and is now slashing .252/.306/.398 with four homers, 14 RBI and 18 runs, but is showing to be an impatient hitter with a 7:49 BB:K in 40 games this season.