Waters (oblique/back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Waters had initially been in line to start a rehab assignment last week but was held up when his back tightened up. He's apparently over that now and will look to shake off some rust as he sees his first game action since suffering an oblique strain back in late February. Given the long layoff, Waters figures to need a good number of plate appearances with Omaha before he's activated.