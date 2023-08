Waters went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.

Waters' triple snapped his 0-for-10 skid over the last four games. The outfielder has also picked up a steal in two straight games to get to 10 thefts on the year. He's slashing a poor .228/.299/.393 with seven home runs, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored, five doubles and five triples through 70 contests on the year, and he's batting just .204 (11-for-54) in August.