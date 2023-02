Waters will be sidelined for six weeks after being diagnosed with a left oblique strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Waters suffered the injury a few days ago and tests confirmed that he has a strain. He had been slated to compete for the Opening Day center field job, but now Kyle Isbel is in the driver's seat for that assignment. It should open up more corner outfield chances for Nate Eaton, Edward Olivares and Samad Taylor.