Waters went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

Waters is in a bit of a slump, going 0-for-10 across his last four games. He's picked up the pace on the basepaths lately, notching four of his nine steals this season over his last 12 contests dating back to Aug. 7. The outfielder is slashing a mediocre .226/.292/.382 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 30 runs scored, five doubles and four triples through 69 games overall.