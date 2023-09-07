Waters went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

Waters accounted for half of the Royals' hits in the game. He's hit safely in five of six games in September, going 7-for-21 (.333) with three walks and two steals this month. Waters is slashing .236/.307/.391 with 12 steals, eight home runs, 29 RBI and 37 runs scored through 81 contests. He should be in the lineup a majority of the time as a switch hitter, but the Royals' crowded outfield could prevent him from seeing an everyday role.