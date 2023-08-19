Waters went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Waters has gone 4-for-17 with zero RBI over five games since returning from the bereavement list. The outfielder has maintained his place in the lineup, but Nelson Velazquez has been hitting well lately and could challenge Waters for a starting job in right field. Waters is at a .237/.298/.401 slash line with seven home runs, eight steals, 23 RBI, 29 runs scored, five doubles and four triples over 65 contests this season.