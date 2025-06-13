site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Drew Waters: Sitting again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Waters is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the A's.
Waters is absent from the starting nine for a second consecutive game as Nick Loftin fills in at left. Waters is 5-for-25 (.200) with three runs scored and a stolen base in June.
