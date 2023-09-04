Waters went 1-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Waters has moved out of an everyday role with the success of Nelson Velazquez. Despite that, Waters is hitting .267 with two steals over his last nine contests -- enough to keep him in the lineup most days. He's slashing .231/.302/.393 with 11 steals, eight home runs, 27 RBI and 36 runs scored through 78 games overall. In addition to Waters, Kyle Isbel (hamstring) has also lost playing time lately as the Royals try to balance playing time for up to five players in the three outfield positions.