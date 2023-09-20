Waters went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two steals in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Waters is now 4-for-7 with three doubles in his last two games after going 0-for-12 with nine strikeouts in his previous five contests. With his two steals Wednesday, the 24-year-old outfielder improved to 15-for-19 on stolen base attempts this season. Overall, Waters is slashing .237/.309/.392 with eight homers, 39 runs scored and 32 RBI across 317 plate appearances as he looks to earn a spot on the Royals' 2024 Opening Day roster.