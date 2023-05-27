Waters went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Friday's 12-10 loss to the Nationals.

Waters missed nearly two full months to begin the season due to a severe oblique strain. He made a solid impact from the No. 9 spot in the order, though he also struck out twice. He struck out at a 37 percent clip in a 32-game sample last year, so he'll need to get that under control to minimize the batting average risk. Waters slashed .240/.324/.479 in 2022 -- there's enough power here to be of interest in fantasy, particularly if he runs with a starting role in center field.