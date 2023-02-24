Reyes is in the designated hitter spot and batting cleanup for the Royals in Friday's Cactus League debut against the Rangers.

It's a lineup which features many of the team's regulars, so it can't be a bad thing for Reyes' outlook that he's being thrown right into the middle of it. Still, MJ Melendez is likely to see most of the playing time in the DH spot for the Royals this season, so we wouldn't necessarily read too much into it. Reyes could also see a little playing time in the outfield in 2023 as he looks to bounce back from a dreadful 2022 campaign.