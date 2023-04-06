Reyes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Reyes has started at designated hitter in four of the Royals' first six games, going 1-for-12 with a solo home run. Rather than guaranteeing Reyes an everyday role, the Royals are likely to take a committee approach to the DH spot, though the 27-year-old could end up getting the lion's share of starts if he can trim down his strikeouts and re-emerge as the premium power hitter he was earlier in his career during stops with San Diego and Cleveland.