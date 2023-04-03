Reyes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Reyes served as the Royals' designated hitter in the team's first two games of the season, but after going 0-for-6 with two walks against five strikeouts between those contests, he now finds himself on the bench for the second straight game. The Royals haven't settled on a permanent fixture at DH, but manager Matt Quatraro looks as though he may rotate a number of players at that spot in the lineup, including Reyes. Until Reyes can clearly take control of an everyday role, he probably won't profile as a strong option in weekly lineups for managers who are seeking power production.