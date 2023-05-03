The Royals recalled Fermin from Triple-A Omaha ahead of Tuesday's 11-7 loss to Baltimore.
Fermin entered the contest in the top of the eighth inning and caught the final two frames after Salvador Perez exited with a finger contusion. According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the Royals plan to deploy MJ Melendez exclusively in the outfield moving forward, so Fermin will serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Perez. However, those plans could change if Perez's injury proves to be more serious than expected and he requires a stint on the injured list.