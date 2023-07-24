Fermin went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

It's the third straight multi-hit game for Fermin, who's gone 7-for-11 (.636) with three extra-base hits in that span. The 28-year-old backstop certainly impressed while filling in for Salvador Perez behind the plate -- he's now slashing .293/.339/.491 with five home runs, 21 RBI and 14 runs scored through 125 plate appearances this season. If the Royals elect to move Perez at the trade deadline, Fermin could be a player to keep an eye on.