Fermin has gone 5-for-13 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored over eight Cactus League games.

Fermin was added to the Royals' 40-man roster in November, so he has a clearer path to the majors if he can hold onto that status. He could still begin the season at Triple-A Omaha, as Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez will handle the vast majority of the catching duties with Kansas City this season. If either of them gets hurt, Fermin would likely be called upon to serve as an emergency depth option behind the dish.