Fermin went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Tigers.

After failing to record a double through his first 70 plate appearances in 2023, Fermin smacked two of them Wednesday and came around to score for the first time since May 12. The multi-hit effort was just his third of the campaign and his first since May 11. His performance snapped a cold spell -- he had collected just four hits over his prior 36 at-bats (.111).