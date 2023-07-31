Fermin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Twins.

Fermin blasted a 420 foot shot to left center field off Kenta Maeda in the second inning for his second home run in his last four games. The long ball also extended his hitting streak to a modest six games, a stretch during which he's recorded multi-hit efforts four times. Fermin is now up to a slash line of .299/.346/.504 with 13 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 16 runs in 137 plate appearances and should continue to see the bulk of his starts behind the dish.