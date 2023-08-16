Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

With Matt Beaty picking up more starts at first base of late, Salvador Perez has been playing more frequently behind the dish. Fermin has found himself getting squeezed out of the lineup of late as a result, as he'll now take a seat for the third time in five games. Fermin is still holding down an .847 OPS in August, so he shouldn't be completely phased out of the lineup while he remains one of the Royals' hotter hitters.