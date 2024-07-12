Fermin is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Fermin started the previous six games and will receive a day off after he went 7-for-20 with two walks, two RBI and four runs during that span. Adam Frazier will serve as Kansas City's designated hitter Friday.
