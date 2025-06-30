Fermin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

Fermin started in three of the Royals' last four contests, but he'll take a seat Monday while Salvador Perez checks back in behind the plate after he had made two of his previous three starts at first base. Though Fermin will likely play more frequently than most No. 2 backstops around the league, his fantasy upside is fairly limited while he offers little power and speed and often hits near the bottom of the lineup.