Royals' Freddy Fermin: Lifts third homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fermin went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-4 loss to the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Fermin went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the day game before spelling Salvador Perez behind the dish in the nightcap. While Fermin has carved out a decent share of playing time in July, he has gone just 4-for-23 (.174) with seven strikeouts over his last 10 games. Overall, the catcher is slashing .262/.315/.350 with three homers, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored, seven doubles and no stolen bases across 198 plate appearances.
