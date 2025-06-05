Fermin is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Fermin made four straight starts from May 21 through May 25, but he's been included in the lineup just once in the Royals' eight games since then. With the Royals no longer carrying a third catcher on the roster after moving on from Luke Maile in late May, Fermin will likely see limited opportunities while Salvador Perez sees most of his playing time behind the dish rather than at designated hitter or first base. That being said, Perez is unlikely to catch both ends of Thursday's twin bill, so expect Fermin to get a start in the nightcap.