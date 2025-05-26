Fermin isn't part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Fermin drew four consecutive starts behind the dish, but he'll get the day off Monday while Salvador Perez catches. Fermin has a four-game hit streak, and he's doubled twice during that stretch.
