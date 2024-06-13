Fermin will start at catcher and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Fermin remains the Royals' No. 2 catcher, but he's been playing more than the typical backup of late due to Kansas City's willingness to deploy top backstop Salvador Perez at first base or designated hitter on his non-catching days. With Perez serving as the Royals' DH for Thursday's day game, Fermin will pick up his fourth start in five games. Fermin is hitting .298 with two home runs, 17 runs and 13 RBI over 122 plate appearances on the season, and his recent surge in playing time could be enough to make him a viable option in AL-only leagues or mixed leagues that start two catchers.