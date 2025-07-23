Royals' Freddy Fermin: Playing time trending up
Fermin will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
With the Royals using Salvador Perez at first base or designated hitter more frequently of late, Fermin has benefited from extra playing time. Fermin will be making his fourth start in five games Wednesday.
