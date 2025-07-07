default-cbs-image
Fermin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Fermin will take a seat for the series opener versus Pittsburgh after he had started in each of the Royals' last five games, catching in four of them. Salvador Perez will get a turn behind the plate Monday while Mark Canha enters the lineup as Kansas City's designated hitter.

