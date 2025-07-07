Royals' Freddy Fermin: Resting up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fermin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Fermin will take a seat for the series opener versus Pittsburgh after he had started in each of the Royals' last five games, catching in four of them. Salvador Perez will get a turn behind the plate Monday while Mark Canha enters the lineup as Kansas City's designated hitter.
More News
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Getting fifth straight start•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Heading to bench Monday•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Sitting for third time in four games•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Playing time on upswing•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Swats second homer•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Losing out on playing time•