Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Fermin appeared to be losing out on playing time as August came to a close, but he started each of the past four games behind the plate, going 5-for-15 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored over that stretch. Salvador Perez will be behind the dish Sunday, but the Royals could continue to open up more starts at catcher for Fermin by deploying Perez at either first base or designated hitter.