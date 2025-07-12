Royals' Freddy Fermin: Sitting down Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fermin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Mets.
Fermin will sit down for the fourth time in five games after making five consecutive starts earlier in the month. Salvador Perez will serve as Kansas City's catcher while Jonathan India gets a turn as the DH.
More News
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Resting up Monday•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Getting fifth straight start•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Heading to bench Monday•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Sitting for third time in four games•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Playing time on upswing•
-
Royals' Freddy Fermin: Swats second homer•