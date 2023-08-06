Fermin went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies.

Fermin continues to sizzle in the second half of the season, with the pair of home runs giving him four since the All-Star break and now bringing his OPS up to 1.107 in the second half. While Nick Pratto (groin) has been on the injured list, the Royals have made room for both Fermin and Salvador Perez in the lineup, with the latter usually occupying Pratto's spot at first base. However, Perez will get a turn behind the dish in Sunday's series finale while Fermin serves as the Royals' designated hitter.