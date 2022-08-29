Fermin was named the International League Player of the Week on Monday.
Fermin was a force for Triple-A Omaha. In six games versus Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the catcher delivered six home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored, batting .368 (7-for-19). The impressive week nearly doubled his power output for the year -- he's up to 13 homers, 47 RBI, 34 runs scored and a .274/.376/.511 slash line through 68 contests at the Triple-A level. He's still no higher than fourth on the Royals' organizational catching depth chart.