Fermin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Fermin is on the bench for the second day in a row, but his playing time could be on the upswing nonetheless while he's produced a .271/.314/.500 slash line through the first three and a half weeks of June. In addition to filling in at catcher on days that top backstop Salvador Perez gets days off behind the dish, Fermin will factor into the equation at designated hitter, where he had made two of his last three starts.