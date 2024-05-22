Fermin will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

He'll be rewarded with his third start in four games after going 4-for-7 with a walk, an RBI and two runs between his previous two turns behind the plate. The Royals will likely continue to make room for Fermin in the lineup when the team opposes left-handed pitching, but his opportunities against right-handers will likely remain more limited while top backstop Salvador Perez is healthy.