Speier walked one and struck out none in two-thirds of a scoreless inning Friday versus the Athletics.

Speier had been on the COVID-19 injured list before he was activated Friday. The southpaw has now gone 4.1 scoreless innings across his last four appearances. He had started to earn the occasional chance for holds prior to his two-plus-week absence. He's posted a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 18.2 innings overall while adding two holds and an 0-1 record in 16 outings.