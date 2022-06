Speier (illness) will go out on a rehab assignment before he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Speier, along with Matt Peacock and Amir Garrett, was among the Royals' small virus outbreak in the bullpen. Since he'll need a rehab assignment, Speier is likely to be out for a little longer, though his presence in the clubhouse Tuesday indicates he has cleared the virus protocols and should be back in game action soon.