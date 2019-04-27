Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Optioned to Triple-A
Fillmyer was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Fillmyer made three starts and one relief appearance for the Royals without much success, striking out just 9.7 percent of opposing hitters en route to a 9.00 ERA. Ben Lively will take his place on the roster.
