Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Outrighted to Triple-A
Fillmyer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Fillmyer made three starts and nine relief appearances for the Royals last season but didn't have much success. His 8.06 ERA brought his career big-league ERA up to 5.07 in 104.2 total innings.
