Renfroe is finalizing a two-year, $13 million contract with the Royals, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The deal includes an opt out after the first year, effectively making it a one-year contract with a player option. Renfroe battled through a disappointing 2023 campaign, slashing .233/.297/.416 with 20 home runs over 140 games between the Angels and Reds. The 31-year-old has been a consistent power source throughout his career, though, and should provide Kansas City's lineup with a little more thump.