Renfroe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

For the third time in four games, the right-handed-hitting Renfroe will take a seat against a right-handed starting pitcher. Though he's posted a .797 OPS over his last 14 games, Renfroe looks to be moving into more of a part-time role in right field. Adam Frazier will get the nod in right field Sunday.