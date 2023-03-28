Camargo was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Royals camp.

Camargo is recovered from the side tightness that bothered him for a bit in mid-March, but he will not have a spot on the Opening Day roster in Kansas City. The 29-year-old has slashed just .208/.265/.319 over his last 311 major-league plate appearances dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season.

