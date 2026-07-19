Royals' Lane Thomas: Crushes two-run homer Saturday

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Thomas crushed a hanging breaking ball from Griffin Canning for a two-run homer to kick off the scoring in the first inning. The outfielder has now gone yard in back-to-back games coming out of the All-Star break and has been hot in July, slashing .340/.400/.740 with four homers, 11 RBI and nine runs across 13 contests. Thomas' season marks sit at .243/.342/.423 with nine homers, 34 RBI, 29 runs and four stolen bases over 84 games.